Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 9,749 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 79.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Masimo by 12.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.45.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

