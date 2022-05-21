Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,555,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 326,615 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.