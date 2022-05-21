Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

