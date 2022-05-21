Covestor Ltd Purchases New Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of TDS opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.07. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.90%.

About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

