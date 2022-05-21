Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,650. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.