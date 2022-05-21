Covestor Ltd Invests $50,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

CS stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

