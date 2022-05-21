Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
Newell Brands stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.
Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
