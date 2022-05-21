Covestor Ltd Purchases Shares of 102 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,782 shares of company stock worth $11,008,950. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $418.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.35 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.42 and its 200 day moving average is $460.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.