Covestor Ltd Buys New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,754,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $203,440,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in HubSpot by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,289,000 after buying an additional 114,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBS opened at $333.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.98 and a 200-day moving average of $543.05. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.53 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.