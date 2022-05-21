Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 2,375 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,623 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

