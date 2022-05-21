1,720 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 18.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schlumberger by 45.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,181,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,286,000 after acquiring an additional 311,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 235,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,552,336 shares of company stock worth $226,913,662. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $46.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

