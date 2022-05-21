Covestor Ltd Invests $52,000 in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

NYSE:ESI opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

