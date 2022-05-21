Covestor Ltd Takes $51,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 308 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AXP opened at $153.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.
American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
