Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $238.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.47. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,934 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,151. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

