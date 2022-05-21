Covestor Ltd Buys New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

