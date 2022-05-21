Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $67,265.90 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 432.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 9.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

