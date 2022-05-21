Jennifer Rock Sells 1,965 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Z opened at $40.96 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,447,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,232,000 after purchasing an additional 369,601 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.