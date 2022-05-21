Jennifer Rock Sells 1,965 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Z opened at $40.96 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39.
Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.