Scotiabank Lowers Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $90.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

NYSE:EQR opened at $74.02 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

