Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $333.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

ESS opened at $282.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.67. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $278.85 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

