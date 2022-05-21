Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $253.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Shares of TGT opened at $155.36 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $150.89 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Target by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

