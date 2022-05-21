Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $191.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target has a 52-week low of $150.89 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

