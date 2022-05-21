Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $191.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close.
TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target has a 52-week low of $150.89 and a 52-week high of $268.98.
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
