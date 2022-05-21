Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

TGT stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 12-month low of $150.89 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

