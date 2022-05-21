Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.17% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.
TGT stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 12-month low of $150.89 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.99.
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
