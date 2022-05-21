Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $275.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

NYSE TGT opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target has a 52 week low of $150.89 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

