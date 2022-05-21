Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $168.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $252.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

Shares of Target stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.99. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a fifty-two week low of $150.89 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

