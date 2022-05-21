Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $65.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.15.

BBWI opened at $38.69 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $1,327,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,662,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

