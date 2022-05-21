Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.71. Saia has a 1 year low of $173.64 and a 1 year high of $365.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.
Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
