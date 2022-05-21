Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.71. Saia has a 1 year low of $173.64 and a 1 year high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Saia will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

