Barry Sloane Purchases 4,200 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.07. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

