Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.10 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 219,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GMED opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

