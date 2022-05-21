Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,387,000 after acquiring an additional 119,871 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,601,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,559,000 after buying an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,476,000 after buying an additional 93,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,079,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,431,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

