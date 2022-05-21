Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of EuroDry worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EuroDry by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of EuroDry by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of EuroDry by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EuroDry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EuroDry by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

EDRY stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. EuroDry Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

