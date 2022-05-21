Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,577 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Dynatrace stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.