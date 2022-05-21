Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 27,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,404,912 shares.The stock last traded at $16.88 and had previously closed at $17.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

In other news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

