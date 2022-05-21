338 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 39,402 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $194.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $194.91. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.70.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.