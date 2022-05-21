Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 454 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

ALL opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.10. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

