Covestor Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 153.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $156.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

