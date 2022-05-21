Covestor Ltd Invests $54,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.03 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average of $173.88.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

