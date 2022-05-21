Covestor Ltd Takes $54,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $341.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.07 and its 200 day moving average is $396.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.43 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

