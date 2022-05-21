Covestor Ltd Invests $54,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 175.8% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,964 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after purchasing an additional 961,471 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,180,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,884,000 after purchasing an additional 479,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,321,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,818,000 after purchasing an additional 452,145 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $49.30 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

