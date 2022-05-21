Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
