Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $168,314,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after acquiring an additional 254,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 216.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,133,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,062,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $158.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.56. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.89.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.