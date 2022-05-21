Covestor Ltd Purchases New Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 89,131 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SANM stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
