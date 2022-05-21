360 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $3,343,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

M&T Bank stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

