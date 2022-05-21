2,313 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,158,000 after purchasing an additional 379,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,213 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,076,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

