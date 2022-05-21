Covestor Ltd Invests $56,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.50. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

