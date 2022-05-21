Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

ATVI stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.