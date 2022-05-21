Covestor Ltd Invests $56,000 in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2,028.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 256,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 244,497 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of HIW opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

