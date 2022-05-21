Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 483 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 483 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,517,000 after buying an additional 139,436 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

RL opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

