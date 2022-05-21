Covestor Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,690 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Navient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 213,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 160,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NAVI stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

