753 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $56.25 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.