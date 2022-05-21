Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,575,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,154,000 after purchasing an additional 111,946 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,801,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average of $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.41 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.